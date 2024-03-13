Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Attracts 1 to 1.5 Lakh Pilgrims Daily

In Ayodhya, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir has been experiencing a notable surge in devotees, with an average of 1 to 1.5 lakh pilgrims visiting the sacred site daily, as shared by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Twitter.

Devotees are invited to visit the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir for Darshan between 6:30 AM and 9:30 PM. The process, from entry to exit after Darshan, has been streamlined for convenience. Typically, devotees can anticipate a smooth Darshan of Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla Sarkar within 60 to 75 minutes.

Items not recommended to bring into the Mandir:

For the convenience and efficiency of devotees, it is advised to leave mobile phones, footwear, purses, etc., outside the Mandir premises. Additionally, devotees are kindly requested not to bring flowers, garlands, or prasad into the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

How to obtain an entry pass:

Those interested in attending the Mangala Aarti at 4 AM, Shringar Aarti at 6:15 AM, and Shayan Aarti at 10 PM require an entry pass. This pass, available free of charge, necessitates information such as the devotee's name, age, Aadhar card, mobile number, and city, and can be acquired through the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust website.

The management of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir emphasizes that there is no provision for special Darshan by paying a fee or acquiring a special pass. Any claims suggesting payment for Darshan are fraudulent. Additionally, wheelchairs are accessible within the Mandir premises for elderly and differently-abled devotees, with a nominal fee payable to the assisting volunteer.

Shatrughan Sinha's claim:

Notably, a few days ago, TMC Lok Sabha MP and actor Shatrughan Sinha claimed that after the grand consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, the number of devotees visiting the temple has drastically reduced to a few thousand only. The figures released by the Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra are in contrast with the claims made by the TMC leader.