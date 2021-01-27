Uttar Pradesh attracts big ticket investment worth Rs57,000 crore

Mumbai

The Uttar Pradesh government has attracted over 77 investment intents from companies from 10 countries — Japan, the UK, the US, Canada, Germany, South Korea, Singapore — worth Rs57,000 crore. It has introduced digital tracking mechanism for MoUs. Active engagement of investors, nodal departments and nodal officers on the online MoU tracking portal has been mandated. Also, monthly review of the progress is monitored.

Awanish Kumar Awasthi, additional chief secretary (home) when questioned what steps taken to attract investors as UP is known for mafiaraj and is criticised for poor law and order over the years, he replied, "Zero tolerance approach has been adopted. Property valuing about Rs900 crore seized by the government, illegally acquired including mafias and goons. We are taking strict action and no one is spared for illegal activities."

Interestingly, by introducing reformed action plan ensuring ease of doing business, the state ranking in Business Report Action Plan by DPIIT, Govt of India has ranked UP on 2nd position — a jump of 12 spots in 3 years. The state implemented 186 reforms and one of the major reforms was digital single window portal — 'Nivesh Mitra' — providing 166 services to the entrepreneurs. With a 93% NoC application disposal rate, Nivesh Mitra Portal has achieved query resolution rate of 98%, according to UP government officials.

Besides, state has 20,000 acres of ready to move industrial land bank. Of which 5,000 acres of land bank will be developed in 2021. While the state government already achieved 27.2% of its target through its various industrial development authorities.

4L migrants offered jobs: CM Yogi Adityanath led UP govt has offered jobs to migrant workers who returned during lockdown. Navneet Sehgal additional chief secy of the Information dept claimed, “4 lakh migrants have been offered permanent jobs in govt sector.”

2022 poll on ‘Development’ plank: CM Yogi Adityanath desires to contest 2022 state assembly poll on ‘development’. He is focussing on promoting local products under one district one product scheme so as to create job opportunities.