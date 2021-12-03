Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath corridor on December 13; deets inside

Lucknow: With the inauguration of the dream project of Kashi Vishwanath corridor and foundation laying of the Ganga expressway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would finally set the tone for UP assembly polls due in the next three months.

On December 13, PM would be visiting his parliamentary constituency Varanasi to dedicate the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor to people. To make it a mega event, the state government has made elaborate arrangements. Entire area surrounding the corridor has been illuminated with facade lights. The dedication ceremony of the corridor by PM would be telecasted live in around 20000 temples all across the country.

According to the Kashi Vishwanath temple administration, the construction agency would hand over the first phase to them on next Friday. With the dedication of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, the UP government has planned a series of programs in Varanasi to create a buzz among people about this mega project before assembly polls.

Instead of state capital of Lucknow, the UP cabinet would hold its meeting in Varanasi next week. A national-level convention of mayors has also been planned in Varanasi this month. Besides, a meeting of agriculture experts and businessmen would also be held in Varanasi.

The UP government has almost finalized the plan for the foundation laying of Ganga Expressway by PM this month. The 594 kilometre long Ganga Expressway would cost Rs 36290 crores and constructed in four package. The UP Industrial and Expressway Development Authority (UPIEDA), the nodal agency of this expressway, has selected Adani group for three and Mumbai-based IRB construction for one package of Ganga Expressway.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 10:25 PM IST