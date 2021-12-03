FPJ Legal: 'You want to ban industries in Pakistan?', SC to Uttar Pradesh govt over air pollution

On the concern of air pollution in the national capital and neighboring states, the Supreme Court of India on Friday asked whether the Uttar Pradesh Government looked forward towards the court on imposing a ban on Pakistan’s industries.

According to Hindustan Times,, 'The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday told the Supreme Court that UP industries have no role in the rising pollution in the NCR and polluted air from Pakistan deteriorates the air quality of the Capital. 'So you want to ban industries in Pakistan?' Chief Justice of India NV Ramana replied.

The State of Uttar Pradesh, represented by senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, took objection to the decision to close industries saying that it will impact the working of sugarcane and milk industries. The Commission's decision to allow industries to work only eight hours will affect the sugarcane industry, Kumar said.

He added that Uttar Pradesh is in the downward wind and the air is mostly coming from Pakistan.

The Bench allowed Uttar Pradesh to raise its grievances before the Commission.

Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR filed the affidavit before the apex court apprising about the measures taken by it on December 2, saying it has constituted an enforcement task force to monitor compliance with its directions to control air pollution.

The Commission said an Enforcement Task Force of five members has been constituted by the commission in the exercise of its statutory power and 17 flying squads are constituted to act against violators. The number of flying squads would be increased to 40 in the next 24 hours, Commission in its affidavit told the Bench.

They said Flying Squads have already started functioning from December 2 itself and have conducted surprise checks at 25 sites, it said.

The Enforcement Task Force itself will exercise powers of taking punitive and preventive measures against the non-compliant/defaulting persons/entities and the flying squads will directly report to the Enforcement Task Force of the Commission, affidavit stated.

Commission also told the top court that schools and colleges in NCR shall remain closed till further orders, allowing only online mode of application except for the purpose of conducting examinations and laboratory practical etc.

(with inputs from agencies)

