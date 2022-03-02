Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls: High-stakes battle for Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Urban is surely the hottest seat this election, ever since the BJPannounced it was nominating Yogi Adityanath, its chief ministerial face, from the party stronghold.

There was a strong buzz earlier that Yogi would contest from Ayodhya as part of the party’s Hindutva script but finally the party announced his candidature from Gorakhpur Urban, probably one of the safest seats in the state for the BJP.

Though it came as a surprise to many, it was also seen as BJP’s attempt to not let Yogi’s stature grow larger than life as a Hindu mascot. “Yogi Adityanath contesting from Ayodhya would have meant the entire poll focus would have been on the Ram mandir issue which the BJP realises is not enough to win the UP election. Also, it would have to pitch Yogi as a Hindutva mascot which a section of the BJP, insecure over his rise, doesn’t want”, said Rajdeep Sardesai, senior journalist and Consulting Editor India Today Group. '

The Samajwadi Party, in an attempt to woo Brahmin voters, has fielded Sabhavati Shukla (wife of late Upendra Shukla who contested the Lok Sabha bypoll on BJP ticket in 2018 — the only time that BJP lost this seat since 1989).

The SP is also hoping to secure some sympathy votes in the name of Upendra Shukla. Azad Samaj Party’s founder Chandrashekhar Azad Raavan is also contesting on this seat. His candidature is being seen more as an attempt to get media attention rather than votes. Commenting on his move to contest against Yogi Adityanath, senior journalist Rohini Singh said, “Chandrashekhar Azad, by pitching himself against Yogi, has made a very smart move. Yogi Adityanath is not just any other chief minister. His image is more of a Thakur CM rather than a Hindu Hriday Samrat.

Chandrashekhar’s decision is surely aimed at establishing himself as a strong Dalit leader; coming at a time when BSP is becoming inert, this is the best way he could have positioned himself (Dalit vs Thakur). Interestingly, he shot to fame after the Saharanpur Thakur-Daft dash. In the long run, he wil benefit from this move".

The BSI, interestingly, has fielded a Muslim candidate, Ithwaja Shamsuddin, against Yogi, which is also being seen as an attempt to further polarise the vote and to make it even easier for Yogi as wel as BJP. The Congress has fielded Chetna Pandey which the locals feel was a mere formality. The contest, so fat appears to be completely bipolar between BJP and SP.

The seat has traditionally stayed with the BJP and there still seems to be no big challengec Since 1989, the BJP hasn't lost this seat, except in 2002. But to term that as defeat would be unfaic Current MIA Radha Mohan Das Agarwal contested on the Akhd Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha ticket and won this seat but he had the full backing of Yogi Adityanath (sitting MP from Gorakhpur). BJP's Shiv Pratap Shukia lost the election but that was an entirely different story.

Radha Mohan Das Agarwal contested on BJP tidet in 2007, 2012 and 2017 and in all of these elections it was just a battle of margin for the BJR When Yogi Adityanath's candidature was announced, four-term MLA Radha Mohan Das Agarwal appeared a bit upset, but later he was appeased by the party and can now be seen seeking votes for the Chief Minister.

The contest, this time too, appears to be more a question of the margin for the We rather than a matter of winning or losing.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 09:32 AM IST