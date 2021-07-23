Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: BSP begins campaign with Brahmin convention in Ayodhya

With an eye on UP assembly polls in 2022, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) began its campaign with a Brahmin convention at Ayodhya on Friday. The BSP had rose to power in 2007 with Dalit-Brahmin combine and after 15 years, the party wants to repeat the same. The party has entrusted its general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra with the job to organize Brahmin conventions in every division of UP and mobilize this community in the favour of BSP.

In the first convention at Ayodhya on Friday, Mishra raised the issue of atrocities on Brahmin community in Yogi regime and said that his party will fight for them. He said that innocent Brahmins are being victimized in the BJP tenure and their representation in the government and bureaucracy is all time low. He said that Dalit and Brahmin together can form government and it has been done in the past when BSP came to power in 2007.

However, the first convention of BSP remained a low-key affair on Friday with the state government giving permission to a gathering of 50 people only. The BSP state unit said that following covid protocol, only few prominent people were invited in the meeting and later on, a large-scale programme would be organized.