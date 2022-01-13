e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 03:31 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls 2022: 'Another 4 BJP MLAs will quit today', says NCP chief Sharad Pawar

He added, 'Not a single day passes when a BJP leader does not leave the party. Take UP, for example, 13 MLAs are leaving BJP to join another party.'
FPJ Web Desk
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar | ANI Photo

I have come to know that 4 BJP MLAs are leaving it today itself: NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

A seventh BJP MLA Mukesh Verma resigned from BJP today as exits continued for the third day from Uttar Pradesh's ruling party weeks ahead of the elections in the state. Verma shared his resignation on Twitter and surfaced at the home of Swami Prasad Maurya, who started the exodus.

Verma, an MLA from Firozabad in western Uttar Pradesh, is also an OBC (Other Backward Class) leader like Swami Prasad Maurya and four others who have resigned from the BJP in the last three days.

Earlier BJP, Uttar Pradesh minister Dharam Singh Saini resigned from the ruling party on Thursday.

Dharam Singh Saini is the Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ayush, Food Security and Drug Administration.

In his resignation letter, the BJP leader mentioned the callous attitude of the BJP government in the state towards farmers, Dalits, the unemployed and those belonging to other backward classes. This announcement holds importance ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 03:31 PM IST
