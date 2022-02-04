Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Case filed against Akhilesh Yadav, Jayant Chaudhary for violating COVID-19 and ECI's guidelines

A case has been filed against Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary, SP's Dadri candidate Rajkumar Bhati, SP's Gautam Buddh Nagar chief Indra Pradhan and 300-400 others for violating COVID-19 and Election Commission of India (ECI)'s guidelines while campaigning for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections in Dadri on February 3, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Yadav on Thursday said followers of Dalit icon Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar should join the party's effort to oust the BJP from power so that democracy could be saved and people's right protected.

Yadav said this during a joint press conference with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary when asked about BSP leader Mayawati, whose party had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

"Ambedkarwadi (followers of Ambdekar) should come with 'samajwadis' (socialists) as we have to save the Constitution and democracy. If these are not saved, just think what will happen to our rights," Yadav said.

Yadav said his outfit has support of different parties representing varied sections of society.

"We are multi-coloured people. We have red, green, white and blue--all with us," he said seeking the support of followers of the Dalit icon when asked about the BSP going solo this time.

Yadav also mocked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who in a recent statement said he will "cool down" those hotting up passions after March 10, the date when results of the state Assembly polls will be declared.

"He is our CM and not any compressor that he will cool us down," Yadav said, adding that the chief minister didn't know what he was saying.

Yadav said if his party forms the government in the state, there will be no "garmi" (tension) but "bharti" (appointment) as the youth will be given jobs.

"Every youth will defeat the BJP this time as they took away their jobs," he said.

Yadav said Adityanath should "take care of himself" as he is not going to be the chief minister again.

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary alleged that those in power are "trying to destroy" the unity between both parties.

"A large number of people are joining our caravan. This has increased the anger of the BJP people. The chief minister is using such language which has never been heard before from any person occupying that position," he said.

"It seems Yogi does not understand the mood of western UP. The more he threatens us, the more organised and powerful we will become," he said.

Yadav also criticised the General Budget presented by the Union government in Parliament, saying "I have heard that diamonds will become cheaper. See how much the government has taken care of the poor." Both leaders also flayed the state government over a girl's murder in the Chhatari area of the district and said daughters are not safe under the BJP rule. The Bulandshahr incident is scary as the accused are still absconding, Chaudhary said equating the incident with the Hathras rape and murder case in the state.

Both leaders said if voted to power, they will adopt zero tolerance in such cases.

Both leaders also promised to provide 300 units of electricity free to every household and implementation of the old pension scheme if voted to power.

