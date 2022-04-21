Uttar Pradesh: Amidst bulldozer demolition, Hamirpur district magistrate clicks pictures of self with JCB, uploads on Whatsapp status

Even as the bulldozer demolitions and politics surrounding it has created a furore across the country, in what may sound strange, now officers in Uttar Pradesh have started outting up their pictures along with the JCB machine on Whastapp status.

According to Aaj Tak, a magistrate, Ramesh Sachan in UP's Hamirpur district shared a picture of him with a JCB and captioned it, "Yeh Hum Hai, Yeh Humaari Car Hai Aur Hamaari Party Ho Rahi Hai"

The officer's status has become a talk of the town in Hamirpur. His post on Whatsapp comes after a bulldozer was razed under anti-encrachment drive on a local gangster's illegal land. Ramesh was also a part of the drive following which he uploaded the picture on status.

Speaking off the latest anti-encroachment drive, yesterday in Delhi, bulldozers had razed several concrete and temporary structures close to a mosque in Jahangirpuri as part of an anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation, days after the northwest Delhi neighbourhood was rocked by communal violence.

The Supreme Court had to intervene twice to stop the drive after it took cognizance of a petition filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind against the demolition.

The area witnessed stone pelting, firing and arson last Saturday with groups of two communities clashing during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

Meanwhile, Indian Youth Congress activists were today detained by the police while staging a protest near Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri's residence against the anti-encroachment drive.

The IYC activists were detained from the Akbar Road here while they were trying to reach the Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister's residence, they said.

In an official statement, IYC national president Srinivas BV said the BJP is pushing the country towards hatred and violence.

