Uttar Pradesh: Allahabad HC directs Yogi Adityanath govt to mull over enforcing night curfew

Lucknow: Showing concern over the second surge of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad High Court has suggested to Yogi Adityanath government to mull over enforcing night curfew and launch door to door vaccination drive for people above 45 years of age.
Passing an order on the PIL, a two-member bench comprising Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Siddharth Varma, directed the DGP H.C. Awasthy to ensure no assembly of people at any public place in view of the panchayat polls.
The court also ordered all District magistrates to ensure 100 per cent implementation of the Covid-19 guidelines and protocol. “Initiate action against those not wearing masks and maintaining social distance in public places,” ordered the court.
The court has also suggested to the state government to mull over enforcing night curfew in order to check assembly of people in late night functions. The two-member bench has directed the state government to ensure that candidates follow guidelines during campaigning.
The bench has also asked the state government to conduct tests on High School and Intermediate students who are still going to colleges. The court has fixed April 8 netx date of hearing through video-conferencing.
Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of 5928 active cases on Tuesday with 31 deaths. With this, the total number of active people has goneupby 27,509 in the state.
