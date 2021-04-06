Uttar Pradesh: Allahabad HC directs Yogi Adityanath govt to mull over enforcing night curfew

Lucknow: Showing concern over the second surge of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad High Court has suggested to Yogi Adityanath government to mull over enforcing night curfew and launch door to door vaccination drive for people above 45 years of age.

Passing an order on the PIL, a two-member bench comprising Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Siddharth Varma, directed the DGP H.C. Awasthy to ensure no assembly of people at any public place in view of the panchayat polls.

The court also ordered all District magistrates to ensure 100 per cent implementation of the Covid-19 guidelines and protocol. “Initiate action against those not wearing masks and maintaining social distance in public places,” ordered the court.