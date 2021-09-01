Uttar Pradesh: Allahabad HC denies bail to man accused of slaughtering cow, notes protection of cow should be made fundamental right of Hindus

Allahabad: Noting that cow should be declared as national animal and that the protection of cow be made a fundamental right of Hindus, the Allahabad High Court denied bail to a man accused of slaughtering a cow. The court said that the accused, Javed, not only stole a cow, he also killed it for the meat. “We know that when a country's culture and its faith gets hurt, the country becomes weak,” the court noted.

The court further said that it was not the first offence of the accused. “Even before this offence, he had committed cow slaughter which had disturbed the harmony of the society,” the court said. He was charged with the offence under Section 379 of IPC (theft) and Sections 3, 5, 8 of the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act.

“Fundamental right is not only the prerogative of beef eaters, rather, those who worship the cow and are financially dependent on cows, also have the right to lead a meaningful life,” the court said.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 10:57 PM IST