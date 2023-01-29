Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav faces opposition by BJP youth wing, says we are shudra for them |

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav vent ire against Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) after its youth wing opposed the former during a religious ceremony in Lucknow.

BJP youth workers had shouted slogans and shown black flags to Akhilesh Yadav while he arrived to attend a religious ceremony in Lucknow on Saturday. The BJP youth workers shouted go back slogans for SP Chief.

Yadav: For BJP the Dalits and backwards of this country are Shudra

Irked over it, Akhilesh Yadav said BJP treats him as Shudra. He said that for BJP the Dalits and backwards of this country are Shudra. ' We are non existent for them and have no identity. BJP is disturbed as to why we are going to seek blessings from Seers', said Akhilesh.

Commenting on the protest, SP Chief said it was done by the goons sent by BJP. He said that BJP does not have the sole proprietorship of religion. According to him the goons of BJP attacked him and stop from attending religious function. Even the police security was withdrawn from the place where the religious ceremony was going on.

Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP must not forget that they would meet the same kind of behaviour when not in power. He said the BJP men can misbehave with anyone.

On the remarks made by his party leader Maurya about Ramcharit Manas, Akhilesh said he has asked the former to take up the issue of caste based census.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)