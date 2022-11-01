Uttar Pradesh: Ahead of LS polls, state govt begins mega exercise to provide employment | Photo Credit: ANI

Lucknow: To tame unrest among youths on the issues of unemployment before the 2024 parliament elections, the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to take several measures.

Like post covid time, the Yogi government has decided to begin its Mission Employment again in the state. Besides taking part in union government’s distribution of appointment letter campaign, the UP government has asked various state department to provide information regarding vacant posts.

Aim to provide jobs to 50 lakh youths

The Yogi Government is also gearing up to start mega recruitment of teachers in the basic education department. The basic education department is the biggest employer in UP along with the police.

According to the official spokesperson of UP, to provide livelihood to the unemployed youths, the state government would soon begin Mission Employment. Under this mission, the aim is to provide employment to at least 50 lakh youths in th next five months. The focus would be on those youth who have lost their family members in the covid time. To avail the benefit of this scheme the youth need to register himself. The state government would provide employment in private and public sector both.

To make the mission effective it would be linked with the `Atmanirbhar Yojna’ of union government. Under this mission, the unemployed youths would be imparted skill training as well.

Help desk to be set up

Under Mission Employment, a help desk would be opened in each government department. The help desk would provide information about jobs and self-employment opportunities available in various departments. Under this Mission only the residents of UP would be eligible and priority is to be given to those lost job during pandemic time.

Besides that, state government has also decided to organized employment fairs in each of the districts to provide jobs to youths. A large number of private sector companies would be invited to take part in these employment fairs.