 Uttar Pradesh Accident: Two College Students Killed After Speeding Car Rams Into Bicycles In Azamgarh
Uttar Pradesh Accident: Two College Students Killed After Speeding Car Rams Into Bicycles In Azamgarh

The incident took place on the Azamgarh-Varanasi highway when the car coming from the Azamgarh side ran over the two identified as Aanchal Yadav (21) and Anshika Yadav (20). Both were seriously injured and rushed to nearby hospitals with the help of local residents, police said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 03:54 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Accident: Two College Students Killed After Speeding Car Rams Into Bicycles In Azamgarh | Representative image

Azamgarh (UP): Two college students were on Monday killed after a speeding car rammed into their bicycles here, police said.

About The Incident

The incident took place on the Azamgarh-Varanasi highway when the car coming from the Azamgarh side ran over the two identified as Aanchal Yadav (21) and Anshika Yadav (20).

Both were seriously injured and rushed to nearby hospitals with the help of local residents, police said.

article-image

While Aanchal Yadav was referred to Azamgarh for better treatment, she succumbed to injuries on the way. Anshika Yadav was taken to a hospital in Lalganj where doctors declared her brought dead, they added.

Police said the girls were on their way to Shri Mata Prasad Degree College in Maikhargpur on bicycles around 8:30 am when the accident occurred.

A case has been registered and efforts are underway to trace the driver of the car.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

