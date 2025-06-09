Rahul Gandhi Praises ECI Order To Share Voter Rolls Of Haryana & Maharashtra Since 2009, Demands Deadline For Machine-Readable Format

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | ANI

Congress MP and LoP in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Monday welcomed the Election Commission's order of sharing electoral roll data for Haryana and Maharashtra from 2009 to 2024. Gandhi also asked the poll body to announce the exact date by which the data will be handed over in a digital, machine readable format.

"Good first step taken by EC to hand over voter rolls," Gandhi said on X. Gandhi further asked, "Can the EC please announce the exact date by which this data will be handed over in a digital, machine-readable format?"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Congress' Randeep Surjewala had moved a representation in December 2024 seeking electoral data for all elections in the two states since 2009, following the state polls in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Citing delays, Surjewala subsequently filed a writ petition in the Delhi HC. In February this year, the poll body told the court that given the range of data sought, it would require time to examine the request. It sought three months to decide the matter in accordance with the law, by issuing a speaking order and, if necessary, hearing the petitioner.

Last week, the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of both states passed orders allowing Congress leaders to obtain electoral roll data from relevant district and election officers. This includes voter roll data from the 2009, 2014, 2019, and 2024 elections.

Earlier on Saturday, Gandhi called the state polls in Maharashtra as a "Match fixing." A claim, the poll body called "Completely absurd."