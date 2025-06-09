 Rahul Gandhi Praises ECI Order To Share Voter Rolls Of Haryana & Maharashtra Since 2009, Demands Deadline For Machine-Readable Format
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRahul Gandhi Praises ECI Order To Share Voter Rolls Of Haryana & Maharashtra Since 2009, Demands Deadline For Machine-Readable Format

Rahul Gandhi Praises ECI Order To Share Voter Rolls Of Haryana & Maharashtra Since 2009, Demands Deadline For Machine-Readable Format

Congress' Randeep Surjewala had moved a representation in December 2024 seeking electoral data for all elections in the two states since 2009, following the state polls in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | ANI

Congress MP and LoP in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Monday welcomed the Election Commission's order of sharing electoral roll data for Haryana and Maharashtra from 2009 to 2024. Gandhi also asked the poll body to announce the exact date by which the data will be handed over in a digital, machine readable format.

"Good first step taken by EC to hand over voter rolls," Gandhi said on X. Gandhi further asked, "Can the EC please announce the exact date by which this data will be handed over in a digital, machine-readable format?"

Congress' Randeep Surjewala had moved a representation in December 2024 seeking electoral data for all elections in the two states since 2009, following the state polls in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Read Also
Rahul Gandhi's 'Match-Fixing' Remark Sparks Political Storm In Maharashtra; CM Devendra Fadnavis...
article-image

Citing delays, Surjewala subsequently filed a writ petition in the Delhi HC. In February this year, the poll body told the court that given the range of data sought, it would require time to examine the request. It sought three months to decide the matter in accordance with the law, by issuing a speaking order and, if necessary, hearing the petitioner.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content

Last week, the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of both states passed orders allowing Congress leaders to obtain electoral roll data from relevant district and election officers. This includes voter roll data from the 2009, 2014, 2019, and 2024 elections.

Earlier on Saturday, Gandhi called the state polls in Maharashtra as a "Match fixing." A claim, the poll body called "Completely absurd."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised...

Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised...

Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized

Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized

Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's...

Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's...

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds...

'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds...