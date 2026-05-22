Uttar Pradesh: 70 Judges Cycle To Court To Spread Awareness On Fuel Conservation And Environmental Protection | X @ians_india

Lucknow: In a unique initiative aimed at spreading awareness about rising fuel consumption and environmental protection, around 70 judges in Lucknow cycled to court on Friday morning.

Led by District Judge

The campaign was led by District Judge Malkhan Singh and flagged off by Justice Rajesh Chauhan of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court.

All judicial officers gathered at the Dalibagh residence of District Judge Malkhan Singh before setting out for court on bicycles around 9 am. Through the initiative, the judges appealed to people to adopt fuel-saving measures and environmentally friendly modes of transport.

Positive step, says Justice Chauhan

Justice Rajesh Chauhan described the campaign as a positive step and said such efforts are important to create awareness in society about conservation and sustainable living.

Judicial officers who did not know how to ride bicycles reached the court in e-rickshaws, while several lawyers also joined the initiative by travelling either on bicycles or e-rickshaws.

Inspired by PM Modi's appeal

According to Kunwar Mitresh Singh Kushwaha, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, the main objective of the programme was to sensitise people about the growing fuel crisis and encourage environmental conservation. He said similar campaigns would continue in the future as well.

Officials associated with the programme said the initiative was also inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for fuel conservation and environmental protection. Through the campaign, judicial officers sought to encourage the public to adopt alternative and eco-friendly modes of transport.

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