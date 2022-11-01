Uttar Pradesh: 6-year-old raped by neighbour accompanying her to shop in Bahraich

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, police said on Tuesday.
The girl had gone to purchase something at a shop on Sunday when her neighbour, Makku, 19, took her to a secluded place and raped her, Murtiha police station inspector Sahahi Pratap Rana said.
FIR lodged under POCSO
Later, the girl reached her house and informed her family members, who lodged a police complaint. An FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
The suspect was arrested on Tuesday morning from a field where he was hiding. A probe is on, the officer said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)