Uttar Pradesh: 6-year-old raped by neighbour accompanying her to shop in Bahraich | Representative Pic

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, police said on Tuesday.

The girl had gone to purchase something at a shop on Sunday when her neighbour, Makku, 19, took her to a secluded place and raped her, Murtiha police station inspector Sahahi Pratap Rana said.

FIR lodged under POCSO

Later, the girl reached her house and informed her family members, who lodged a police complaint. An FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday morning from a field where he was hiding. A probe is on, the officer said.