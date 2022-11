Picture for representation | AP/PTI Photo

Lakhimpur Kheri: Five labourers died on the spot, while seven others were critically injured after the car they were travelling in lost balance and fell into a gorge in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.

The injured have been taken to primary health center for treatment.

The incident happened near the railway crossing in Palia police station area when a Xylo car carrying 11 labourers from Shahjahanpur lost balance and overturned into a gorge, as per IndiaToday report.