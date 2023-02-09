Uttar Pradesh: 4 married women flee with lovers after receiving PM Awas Yojana money | Representative Pic/ File Image

In an unusual turn of events, four married women fled their homes in Uttar Pradesh with their lovers after receiving money from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), abandoning their husbands, reports from NDTV stated.

PMAY is a central government flagship scheme that aims to address the urban housing shortage among the poor - those from the economically weaker section (EWS) as well as lower and middle income groups.

The government transfers cash to beneficiaries' accounts under the scheme so that they can purchase a home.

The Centre has mandated that the female head of the family be the owner or co-owner of the house under PMAY.

The four scheme beneficiaries took advantage of this provision, and as soon as a grant of ₹ 50,000 arrived in their accounts, they left their husbands.

More trouble for husbands

The husbands, on the other hand are facing more problems; they received a warning from the District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) because the construction has yet to begin, and they are also concerned that they will receive a notice of recovery because they have yet to receive any money from the installment.

They now asked the DUDA project officer not to deposit the next installment into the bank accounts that their runaway wives can access.

