 Uttar Pradesh: 2 Minors Killed In Accidental Firing During Pre-Wedding Celebrations In Etah
Uttar Pradesh: 2 Minors Killed In Accidental Firing During Pre-Wedding Celebrations In Etah

Two minors were killed during pre-wedding celebrations in Umai Asadnagar village, Etah, Uttar Pradesh, when a firearm went off. Twelve-year-old Suhail died on the spot, while 17-year-old Shahkhad later succumbed to injuries at a hospital. Police are investigating the incident, questioning attendees, and have taken possession of the bodies for post-mortem.

Updated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: 2 Minors Killed In Accidental Firing During Pre-Wedding Celebrations In Etah

Etah (UP): Two minors have been killed when a firearm went off during pre-wedding celebrations at a village here, police said on Sunday.

The firing took place in Umai Asadnagar village in Etah district on Saturday night, they said.

According to police, the celebrations were on, with music playing and people dancing, when gunshots were heard.

Twelve-year-old Suhail, son of Asuddin, died on the spot while 17-year-old Shahkhad, son of Munna Khan, was critically injured.

Family members rushed both the boys to a community health centre in Aliganj, where doctors declared Suhail dead.

Shahkhad, who was referred to a higher medical centre for further treatment, later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shwetambh Pandey visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

"Initial findings suggest that the incident may be linked to celebratory firing. The exact cause and those responsible will be confirmed only after investigation," the ASP said.

He added that people present at the event are being questioned.

Police has taken possession of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem, officials said.

