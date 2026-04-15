Uttar Pradesh: 2 Arrested With 15 Quintals Of Ganja Worth ₹1.5 Crore In Sultanpur

Two Arrested With 15 Quintals Of Ganja In UP's Sultanpur | Representative Image

Sultanpur: A joint team of local police and the STF has seized more than 15 quintals of 'ganja' worth around Rs 1.5 crore, and arrested two persons here, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the team intercepted a truck on the Sultanpur-Lucknow highway near Ravania Purab village on Tuesday evening, Circle Officer (City) Saurabh Sawant told reporters.

“A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of 1,520 kg of ganja (cannabis) packed in 50 sacks, with an estimated market value of around Rs 1.5 crore,” Sawant said.

The consignment was being smuggled from Odisha to Lucknow, the officer said.

To avoid detection while entering the state capital with a heavy vehicle, the accused had hired four labourers to shift the contraband into a smaller pickup van.

Also Watch:

The arrested accused have been identified as Nasir, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, and Arya from Lucknow.

“We are investigating the entire network involved in this racket," Sawant said.

The accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added. Two arrested with 15 quintals of ganja in UP's Sultanpur.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)