Uttar Pradesh: 13 women die after accidentally falling into well in Kushinagar during wedding celebrations

Kushinagar: As many as thirteen women lost their lives after falling into a well during wedding celebrations in the Nebua Naurangia area of Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

Further, two people have been seriously injured after they accidentally fell into a well.

Speaking on this, Akhil Kumar, ADG, Gorakhpur Zone said to reporters, "13 women have died. The incident occurred last night at around 8.30 pm in the Nebua Naurangia, Kushinagar. The incident happened during a wedding program wherein some people were sitting on a slab of a well & due to heavy load,the slab broke:" "An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased," DM Kushinagar told the reporters earlier.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has deeply condoled the death of people in the accident of falling in a well in Nebua Naurangiya police station area of Kushinagar. "He has directed the concerned officials to conduct rescue and relief operations immediately and provide proper treatment to the injured," tweeted the office of the Chief Minister.

Further probe into the matter is currently underway.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 07:27 AM IST