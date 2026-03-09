 Uttam Nagar Holi Murder Case: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Meets Family Of Deceased Tarun At Secretariat
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta met the family of Tarun Batolia, who died after an alleged attack by neighbours in Uttam Nagar following a dispute triggered by a water balloon incident. Gupta expressed condolences and assured strict legal action against those involved. Authorities also carried out demolition at a property linked to one accused.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, March 09, 2026, 08:32 PM IST
X/@gupta_rekha

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday met the bereaved family of Tarun Batolia, who died after he was reportedly attacked by a group of neighbours following a minor altercation earlier in the day. According to reports, the incident began when a young girl from Batolia’s family was playing outside her house and accidentally dropped a water balloon, splashing coloured water on a Muslim woman passing by.

Taking to X, CM Gupta shared, "Today, at the Delhi Secretariat, I met with the family members of the deceased Tarun from the tragic incident in Uttam Nagar and expressed my deepest condolences. At this time of unbearable grief, the Delhi government stands firmly with the affected family with complete sensitivity, responsibility, and resolve."

"The sorrow of Tarun's family is extremely profound and unbearable. Ensuring justice for them is our utmost priority. Clear instructions have been issued to ensure the harshest and swiftest legal action against all those involved in this heinous crime," she added.

She also assured that the Delhi government will provide the affected family with every possible assistance, support and necessary aid.

Meanwhile, earlier on Sunday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out a bulldozer action against a property allegedly linked to an accused.

