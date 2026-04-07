'Usko Acche Se Pelunga': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Threatens Pawan Khera, War Of Words Escalates Amid Passport Row

Himanta Biswa Sarma (L), Pawan Khera (R) |

Himanta Biswa Sarma has triggered a major political controversy after launching a scathing verbal attack on Congress leader Pawan Khera.

In remarks made over the past 24 hours, Himanta Biswa Sarma used aggressive language, saying he would “teach him a lesson,” intensifying the ongoing political confrontation. Speaking to reporters, he said he would take legal action against Pawan Khera and “make him Pawan Peda” in the coming days. He also added, “Main usko acche se pelunga.”

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Allegation: ‘Khera Ran Away’

Earlier today while speaking to ANI, Sarma alleged that Khera fled from Delhi to Hyderabad as Assam Police attempted to reach him in connection with the ongoing passport-related row.

“He ran away from Guwahati yesterday… police went to his residence in Delhi, but he has run away to Hyderabad. The law will take its own course,” Sarma said, adding that he learned about the development through media reports.

Vow of ‘Strongest Action’

The Assam Chief Minister doubled down on his stance, warning of strict action against Khera.

“I will take the strongest action… just wait for some days,” Sarma said, underlining that legal proceedings would follow due process while maintaining a tough political posture.

Counterattack Over ‘Fake AI Campaign’

Sarma also rejected allegations made by Congress linking his family to properties in Dubai. He claimed the documents were stolen from Scribd and misused as part of a “fake AI campaign.”

According to him, the properties belong to individuals named Md Ahmad and Fatima Sulaiman, not his family.

Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Elections

The escalating war of words comes amid heightened political activity ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, with Sarma expressing confidence that the BJP will secure over 100 seats. The sharp rhetoric signals a deepening clash between the BJP and Congress leadership.