Assam Passport Controversy: Police Raid Congress Leader Pawan Khera’s Delhi Home Ahead Of 2026 Polls | file pic

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing controversy over Congress' claims that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife holds three passports, Assam Police searched Congress leader Pawan Khera's residence in Delhi. The searches followed the FIR lodged by Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, into the matter on Monday.

Earlier, addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Monday, CM Sarma vowed to take "stringest action" against Pawan Khera. "I will take stringest action against Congress leader Pawan Khera, just wait for some days. We will win at least 100 seats in the elections." Sarma said.

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CM Sarma further countered the allegations levelled by Congress, claiming that property documents used to link his family to apartments in Dubai were stolen from the document-sharing platform Scribd. He asserted that the Congress is "finished" in the state, while reiterating his allegations of Pakistani links in the ongoing passport row involving Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Pawan Khera over claims related to his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.

"Congress is finished in Assam. Just look at the 'Satta Bazar' rate yesterday. After making this allegation, the seats for NDA went up to 99. In the morning, it was 94 for NDA. By night, it became 99. Just an indication, today there will be more people in my meeting. Congress had trapped VP Singh's son in the same way," Sarma said.

Escalating his attack, the Chief Minister questioned Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Pawan Khera over alleged foreign links. "Why did you take help from a Pakistani social media group? So whatever has been said about us, we will go to court, everything, but my allegation is why is Pakistan helping Gaurav Gogoi," he said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma on Monday said she has filed an FIR over the allegations levelled by Congress and accused the opposition party of acting in frustration and trying to "set up a playbook".In an interview with ANI, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma said that allegations cannot be taken in "a lenient manner" and "let justice prevail".

The allegations were levelled by Congress Media Department Chairperson Pawan Khera at a press conference on Sunday.

Assam is scheduled to hold Assembly elections on April 9, with campaigning ending today evening and vote counting set for May 4.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)