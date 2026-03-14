US–Iran–Israel War: ‘Petrol, Diesel Adequately Available In India,’ Energy Ministry Urges Citizens Not To Hoard Fuel

Representative image

New Delhi: Amid rising fear over fuel shortages due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Saturday issued an advisory assuring citizens that petrol and diesel remain adequately available across the country. It also urged people not to indulge in unsafe practices such as storing petrol or diesel in loose containers.

“Petrol and diesel are adequately available at retail outlets across the country. Consumers are advised not to take or store fuel in loose or inappropriate containers, as it poses serious safety risks," the Ministry posted on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Notably, the advisory was issued after authorities detected a case in Tamil Nadu where petrol was reportedly being dispensed in a loose container at a retail outlet, violating safety norms. The ministry confirmed that strict action has already been taken in the matter.

“It has come to notice that at one retail outlet in Tamil Nadu, petrol was being taken in a loose container, which is unsafe and not advisable," the ministry said.