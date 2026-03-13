US–Iran–Israel War: Jaishankar Holds 4th Call With Iran FM Araghchi, Discusses BRICS, Regional Security Amid Strait Of Hormuz Concerns |

As tensions escalate in West Asia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held his fourth telephonic conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, discussing bilateral ties, BRICS cooperation and the evolving regional situation, while India steps up efforts to ensure safe passage for its merchant vessels near the Strait of Hormuz.

India Engages Iran Amid Escalating Crisis

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Thursday night as New Delhi continues diplomatic engagements amid the ongoing US–Israel–Iran conflict.

The call marked their fourth conversation since the crisis began, reflecting India’s efforts to remain engaged with Tehran while monitoring the rapidly evolving situation in West Asia.

Focus On Merchant Vessels Near Strait Of Hormuz

The discussion comes as India works to secure the safety of 28 Indian merchant vessels currently positioned on either side of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route that has faced disruptions following rising hostilities in the region.

The strategic waterway has reportedly seen partial restrictions by Tehran after the conflict with the United States and Israel intensified, raising concerns over global energy supply and maritime movement.

Jaishankar Mentions BRICS, Bilateral Issues

Sharing details of the call on social media, Jaishankar said the two leaders discussed both bilateral relations and matters related to the BRICS grouping.

“Had another conversation with Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi yesterday night. Discussed bilateral matters as also BRICS related issues,” the minister said.

Jaishankar and Araghchi had earlier spoken on February 28, March 5, and March 10, shortly after the conflict escalated following US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Iran Briefs India On Regional Situation

According to an Iranian readout, Araghchi briefed Jaishankar on the latest developments following what Tehran described as “aggressions and crimes” by the US and Israel against Iran.

The Iranian foreign minister emphasised Tehran’s intention to exercise what it called its “legitimate right to self-defence.”

He also called on international and regional organisations to condemn military actions against Iran and urged multilateral platforms to play a constructive role in restoring stability.

Tehran Highlights Role Of BRICS

Araghchi underlined the significance of BRICS as a platform for multilateral cooperation, saying the grouping could contribute to efforts aimed at maintaining stability and security in the region.

He also stressed the need for collective efforts to ensure a sustainable security environment in West Asia, describing regional stability as a shared global priority.