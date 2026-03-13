US–Iran–Israel War: Iranian Envoy Assures Safe Passage To India Amid Hormuz Blockade - VIDEO

Mohammad Fathali | PTI

New Delhi: Amid the escalating US–Israel war against Iran and the blockade at the Strait of Hormuz, with fears of an LPG shortage in India, in a major relief for India, Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, expressed gratitude towards India and reaffirmed bilateral ties amid regional instability.

"Yes, yes, you will see ahead… You'll see in 2-3 hours… Because we trust that Iran and India are friends," Fathali said, responding to a question regarding providing safe passage to ships coming to India.

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"They had a good conversation. Modi and Pezeshkian believe that they should try their best. We have announced several times that we do not want war, but we are ready for it if necessary. We have re-entered negotiations with the United States. Unfortunately, those negotiations were disturbed and destroyed at the table. Now we say to all governments: Iran does not want war, but Iran is ready for it," he added.

Meanwhile, the United States-Israel military campaign against Iran entered its 14th day with continued airstrikes and retaliatory exchanges. The operations, codenamed Epic Fury and Roaring Lion, reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior IRGC commanders.