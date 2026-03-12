US–Iran–Israel War: 'India's Crude Oil Supplies Secure,' Says Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri Amid Middle East Crisis

Amid concerns over a nationwide shortage of LPG due to disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that domestic supply is fully protected and LPG production has been increased by 28% in the last five days.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, he said, “...This is not the moment for rumour-mongering or fake narratives. India is navigating the most severe global energy disruption in recorded history. Fuel supply is flowing, gas is prioritised for homes and farms, and LPG production has been stepped up by 28%," the minister said.

"Consumer prices are being held far below what market trends and regional competitors would otherwise dictate. Schools are open and petrol is available at fuel stations... India must stand united behind the energy workers, behind the institutions managing the crisis, and behind the national interest. The record of preparation and the record of response speak for themselves,” he added.

"Before the crisis, approximately 45% of India's crude imports transited through the Strait of Hormuz route. Thanks to the Prime Minister's outstanding diplomatic outreach and goodwill, India has secured crude volumes that exceed what the disrupted state of Hormuz could have delivered in the same period," he added.

“There is no shortage of diesel, petrol or kerosene. Their availability is fully assured and supply chains across the country are functioning smoothly,” the minister added.