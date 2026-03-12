US-Iran-Israel War: Netizens Troll Donald Trump For Dancing With Jake Paul Amid Oil Crisis | VIDEO | Image: Jake Paul/Instagram

Washington D.C., March 12: Social media is abuzz with posts and memes targeting US President Donald Trump after a video of him dancing with Jake Paul surfaced on the internet. The viral video shows Donald Trump performing his famous and iconic dance steps along with Jake Paul at Kentucky rally. The internet users are trolling the US President as the video has surfaced amid the global tensions due to US-Iran-Israel war in the Middle East.

The internet users are claiming that the world is going through oil crisis due to the war in West Asia and Donald Trump is dancing with Jake Paul. An internet user highlighted about what the world is facing and what America is going through due to the war and the President is taking things lightly.

'Epstein Files Still Hidden'

The user shared the video and said, "YIKES! Here’s Donald Trump dancing with Jake Paul while: - Oil at nearly $4 per gallon - 8 American troops dead - 140 American Troops wounded - American tankers being bombed in Persian Gulf. -Epstein files still hidden."

Oil Crisis

Many countries around the globe which depends on imports to fulfil their energy requirements are facing supply shortages as Iran has shut the Strait of Hormuz from where these countries get their oil supplies.

These countries are facing gas supply shortages and the petrol and diesel prices are on the rise due to supply cut in the region.

New Ayatollah

An internet user also shared a purported video of them dancing in front of the cardboard of the newly appointed Ayatollah of Iran. The user said, "Donald Trump and Jake Paul hit the Trump dance in front of the cardboard ayatollah."

'Busy Doing Circus'

A user also pointed out that people are losing their lives in the war, including the American soldiers and they are busy doing this circus. The user said, "Donald Trump completely and totally endorses Jake Paul for politics People are dying and they are busy doing circus."

Trump On Jake Podcast

Earlier, Donald Trump said, "Jake Paul is a great guy. He said, 'Do you mind if I do an interview with you?' I said, 'Jake, I'm the president. I don't do interviews!' Look at Joe Biden. He went 2.5 years without doing an interview because he was shot ... but his local podcast is big stuff."