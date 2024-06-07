'Used Like Soan Papdi On Diwali': Video Of OP Rajbhar, Brajesh Pathak Picking Up Spare Bouquets To Present It To PM Modi During NDA Meeting Goes Viral

The meeting of the newly elected NDA MPs was held in the parliament on Friday (June 7). Narendra Modi was declared as the leader of the NDA. In a event that had its moments, a particular video is capturing everyone's attention. After the name of Narendra Modi was proposed as NDA PM candidate, a host of MPs rushed in to congratulate Modi in the Parliament.

While MPs were seen with bouquets in hands, it looked like some MPs and NDA partner leaders forgot to get the bouquets or couldn't get their hands on one. However, that didn't deter them from ensuring that they are not empty handed while congratulating Modi.

Om Prakash Rajbhar, president of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, was seen picking up a spare bouquet when he observed that others waiting to congratulate Modi were there with bouquets. He quickly picked up the bouquet kept on a table and then went ahead in the queue to congratulate the Prime Minister.

However, OP Rajbhar was not the only one. BJP leader and UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, who was standing just next to OP Rajbhar, also extended his hand to get hold of the spare bouquet. However, he was lucky that someone handed him a bouquet which he happily accepted. Initially, it also looked like Rajbhar and Pathak were vying for the same bouquet which Rajbhar swiftly made it his own.

Netizens also reacted on the video with hilarious comments. "So the bouquet in political circle is used like the soan papdi is used on Diwali," said a user.

After the meeting of the NDA MPs in the parliament, Narendra Modi met President Draupadi Murmu and was appointed as the Prime Minister designate.

Narendra Modi's swearing-in as the Prime Minister will be held on Sunday, June 9. This is the third consecutive time that Modi will be sworn-in as the Prime Minister of India, a feat previously achieved only by India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.