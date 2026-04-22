 'Used Entire System To Put Democracy In Jeopardy': SC Pulls Up Mamata Banerjee In I-PAAC Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Used Entire System To Put Democracy In Jeopardy': SC Pulls Up Mamata Banerjee In I-PAAC Case

'Used Entire System To Put Democracy In Jeopardy': SC Pulls Up Mamata Banerjee In I-PAAC Case

The Supreme Court pulled up Mamata Banerjee over alleged interference in an ED probe at I-PAC offices, calling it a threat to democracy. The remarks came during a hearing on the agency’s plea seeking a CBI FIR.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, April 22, 2026, 05:23 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | ANI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for interfering in the I-PAC probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), saying her actions put democracy in jeopardy, according to News 18.

A bench comprising Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice NV Anjaria was hearing the writ petitions filed by the probe agency seeking registration of a CBI FIR against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and state police officials for allegedly obstructing the ED raid of I-PAC, the political consultant of the Trinamool Congress.

The ED has accused CM Banerjee and state officials of interfering with its probe and searches at the offices of political consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), which took place in early January as part of a money laundering probe.

“This is, per se, an action by an individual who happens to be the CM who has used the entire system to put democracy in jeopardy," the apex court said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

"You have taken us through the writings of HM Seervai, BR Ambedkar, but none of them would have conceived this situation in this country, that one day a sitting Chief Minister will walk into the office during an ongoing investigation," the court said.

Read Also
'Scripted Political Drama’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams PM Modi’s 'Jhalmuri' Stop In...
article-image

The state had claimed that the raids were politically motivated and aimed at undermining the Trinamool Congress ahead of the elections.

For the unversed, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reportedly barged into the home of political consultancy firm I-PAC’s chief, Pratik Jain and walked out with files and a cellphone, even as the probe agency was conducting raids.

Follow us on