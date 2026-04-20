'Scripted Political Drama’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams PM Modi’s 'Jhalmuri' Stop In Jhargram

Kolkata: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ate ‘Jhalmuri’ in Jhargram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday termed it as a ‘drama’ to woo voters.

Addressing an election campaign at Murarai assembly constituency in Birbhum district Mamata questioned if the sudden stop at the shop was not planned then how did the photographers reach the spot?

“The entire episode was scripted. How did the cameras suddenly spot the Prime Minister at the shop if it was suddenly planned during his campaign,” said Mamata.

Taking to X, TMC wrote, “Narendra Modi's Adivasi-Birodhi mindset has been exposed for all to see. Because the "Pradhan Sevak" decided to extend his stay in Jhargram to eat Jhalmuri, Jharkhand Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren and his wife and MLA Smt. Kalpana Soren was denied permission to fly their chopper into Jhargram while Modi was present. Two democratically elected leaders. Grounded. Kept waiting for hours. And ultimately forced to return to Ranchi without completing their scheduled programme, all because a Prime Minister's extended snack break and photo-ops took precedence over their democratic rights and constitutional standing. This is the respect Modi has for Adivasi leaders. This is the regard he has for elected representatives who do not bend the knee before him. He came to Jhargram to court the Adivasi vote. He left having humiliated the very people he claimed to stand with. Bengal saw it. And Bengal will remember it on 4th May.”

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Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former union minister Smriti Irani had asked TMC to submit white papers of the money sent by the central government.

“Just to divert attention from the scams of TMC, they are focusing on the Prime Minister eating ‘Jhalmuri’. Anyone can eat anything,” said Irani in Kolkata.