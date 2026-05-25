US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Visits Taj Mahal With Wife Janet Amid Scorching Agra Heatwave | ANI

Agra: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited the Taj Mahal in Agra with his wife Janet Rubio on Monday, spending around 45 minutes at the monument amid scorching heat conditions with temperatures touching 41 degrees Celsius.

The couple sat on the iconic Diana Bench for photographs and toured different parts of the Taj Mahal complex. Janet Rubio described the monument as “extremely beautiful” during the visit.

According to tour guide Nitin Singh, the couple showed keen interest in the architecture and intricate carvings of the monument and asked several questions about its history and construction.

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Speaking over phone, Singh said Marco Rubio asked how many people were involved in building the Taj Mahal and appeared deeply impressed by its craftsmanship and design.

Janet Rubio was particularly fascinated by the monument and said she would like to return with their children to witness the Taj Mahal at sunrise. The couple has four children, two daughters Daniela and Amanda, and two sons Anthony and Dominic.

Marco Rubio arrived at the Taj Mahal wearing a black suit, while Janet Rubio was seen in a gown with dark sunglasses. They reached Agra around 10 am with a 60-member delegation. Agra Commissioner Deepak Kumar and District Magistrate Manish Bansal received the delegation at the airport.

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From the airport, the delegation proceeded directly to the Taj Mahal, where the couple entered the complex using a golf cart.

After the visit, Rubio and the delegation went to Hotel Amar Vilas for lunch before departing for Jaipur in a special aircraft from Kheria Airport at 12:48 pm.

Security arrangements were tightened during the visit. Barricading was put up around parts of the Taj Mahal complex and tourists inside the monument were temporarily asked to move out during the high-profile tour.