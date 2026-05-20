US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Set For First India Visit As Washington Eyes Stronger Ties With New Delhi

US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio | File Pic

New Delhi: Ahead of a crucial diplomatic push in South Asia, the US Embassy on Tuesday that it is "looking forward" to host Secretary of State Marco Rubio for his maiden visit to India

The upcoming visit is poised to anchor key multilateral dialogues and further solidify the strategic partnership between the two democracies.

Sharing the update on the social media platform X, the official handle of the US mission stated, "The U.S. Embassy in India looks forward to welcoming @SecRubio for his first visit to India, ministerial Quad meetings, high level engagements, and celebrating 250 years of America."

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Echoing this momentum, United States Ambassador Sergio Gor on May 6 expressed his enthusiasm regarding the upcoming visit of Rubio, asserting that Washington places immense value on its "growing partnership" with New Delhi and remains committed to further strengthening bilateral ties.

In a post on the social media platform X, the US Ambassador referred to Rubio as a "good friend" while highlighting the strategic weight the United States assigns to its relationship with India.

"Looking forward to welcoming my good friend Secretary Rubio to India! The United States deeply values our growing partnership with India, and we are excited to build even stronger ties that will benefit both our nations and the world. See you soon, Mr Secretary!" Gor shared.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is slated to arrive in India this month, marking his first official visit to the country since taking charge of his office.

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A primary focus of the diplomatic mission is expected to be his participation in a ministerial-level Quad meeting, which India is proposed to host.

In a recent interview with the nation's primary 24-hour public service broadcaster, the US Ambassador confirmed that preparations for the Quad dialogue are already in full swing.

He noted that the Secretary is eager to experience the country's diversity, stating, "We're looking forward to hosting a ministerial-level Quad meeting in India. This will be the Secretary's first visit to the country, and he is keen to visit not just Delhi but other places as well. India is vitally important to us and an incredible partner. The President also shares a strong relationship with your Prime Minister."

Describing the current trajectory of the partnership as being on an "incredible footing", Ambassador Gor strongly hinted at significant breakthroughs on the horizon.

Following a recent visit to Washington for consultations with senior members of the American administration, the envoy suggested that "big-ticket items" concerning bilateral cooperation are likely to be unveiled in the near future.

"I just came back from Washington, where I met with the entire cabinet, so we do have some big-ticket items that will be announced over the next few days, over the next few weeks," he remarked.

The Ambassador also touched upon the strong personal rapport between the top leadership of both countries, highlighting the frequent and confidential nature of their communication.

He observed that PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have engaged in multiple discussions this year, pointing out that "they've actually spoken several more times this year. Not every conversation obviously becomes public. But they did just get off the phone in the last hour."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)