US Midterm Elections 2026: 'National Greatness Cannot Come At Cost Of Democracy,' Says Abhijeet Dipke

Abhijeet Dipke has argued that the world's fascination with strongman leaders is beginning to fade, with people increasingly questioning promises of national greatness and global dominance. He said the concentration of power has weakened democratic institutions and affected civil liberties, while voters are refocusing on economic stability, affordable living costs and accountability.

Strongman Politics Gained Ground After 2010

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, has questioned the global fascination with strongman leadership, arguing that the political appeal of powerful leaders promising national greatness and prosperity is beginning to unravel.

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In his commentary, Dipke said the period after 2010 witnessed a renewed interest in leaders who presented themselves as the solution to the shortcomings of democratic governance. People were persuaded to believe that democratic institutions and established political processes were slowing down progress and that one powerful leader could resolve the country's problems.

He argued that this narrative encouraged people to place their faith in leaders who considered themselves bigger than the institutions they governed, promising prosperity, national greatness and global dominance.

'Strong Leaders Do Not Necessarily Make Strong Nations'

Dipke argued that the outcomes of this political model have been different from what was promised to citizens.

According to him, the concentration of power in individual leaders has been accompanied by the erosion of democratic institutions, repression of rights, wars and economic turmoil.

He questioned the assumption that giving one individual greater authority automatically makes a country stronger, pointing instead to the importance of institutions that ensure accountability and protect democratic freedoms.

The argument highlights the risks of allowing political leaders to operate beyond institutional checks and balances, particularly when their authority becomes closely tied to the idea of national strength.

Voters Refocus On Cost Of Living And Economic Stability

Dipke said recent political trends suggest that public faith in strongman leadership is beginning to weaken, with people increasingly questioning what national greatness actually means.

He argued that voters are looking beyond promises of global dominance and are placing greater importance on everyday concerns such as economic stability, affordability and accountability from those in power.

According to his assessment, citizens want governments to address the issues that directly affect their lives rather than rely solely on narratives of national prestige and international influence.

Democratic Freedoms And Accountability Back In Focus

Another key aspect of Dipke's argument is the renewed importance of democratic freedoms and institutional accountability.

He said people are beginning to recognise the value of democratic safeguards and institutions that may have previously been taken for granted.

The commentary suggests that the strength of a nation should not be measured solely by the authority of its leader or its ambitions on the global stage, but also by the independence of its institutions, the rights enjoyed by citizens and the accountability of its government.

Dipke's central argument is that national strength must be reflected in the quality of governance and the everyday lives of citizens, rather than the power concentrated in one individual.