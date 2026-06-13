US-Iran Memorandum Won’t Be Signed On Sunday, Could Be Finalised 'In Coming Days': Iran

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei | File Pic

Iran has said that the anticipated memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington will not be signed on Sunday, although officials have not ruled out the possibility of an agreement being finalised in the coming days.

Speaking to state media, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said discussions on the document remain ongoing and that a final timeline for its signing has yet to be determined.

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Focus Remains on Ending the Conflict

Baghaei said the Pakistan-mediated document, often referred to as the "Islamabad memorandum," is primarily aimed at ending the ongoing conflict and creating a framework for de-escalation.

"The Islamabad memorandum, which is being pursued, focuses on ending the war, and at this stage, it has been decided that there will be no discussion about the nuclear issue," he said.

His remarks indicate that the negotiations are currently centred on security and ceasefire-related arrangements rather than broader disputes surrounding Iran's nuclear programme.

Tehran Urges Caution Over Timeline

While acknowledging progress in the talks, Baghaei cautioned against making definitive predictions about when the agreement would be signed.

"We must wait for the exact time of signing the memorandum; although it will not be tomorrow, the possibility that it will happen in the coming days is not ruled out," he said.

The spokesperson also appeared to express reservations about the reliability of the negotiating process, noting that Iran must remain cautious because of what he described as "instability" on the part of the other side.

Pakistan Continues Mediation Efforts

The memorandum is the latest outcome of diplomatic efforts facilitated by Pakistan following months of regional tensions and negotiations involving Iran and the United States.

Earlier in the day, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday announced that negotiations on a US-Iran peace agreement are nearing completion, with the deal expected to be finalised within the next 24 hours. He said preparations are underway for the electronic signing of the agreement, followed by technical-level discussions next week.

Sharif stated that Pakistan has played a key mediating role in advancing talks focused on Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief and broader regional stability. Thanking the United States and Iran for their continued engagement, he also acknowledged the support of regional partners in moving the negotiations forward.