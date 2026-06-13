'Peace Deal Likely Within Next 24 Hours': Shehbaz Sharif Says US-Iran Agreement Near Finalisation

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday announced that negotiations on a US-Iran peace agreement are nearing completion, with the deal expected to be finalised within the next 24 hours. He said preparations are underway for the electronic signing of the agreement, followed by technical-level discussions next week.

Sharif stated that Pakistan has played a key mediating role in advancing talks focused on Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief and broader regional stability. Thanking the United States and Iran for their continued engagement, he also acknowledged the support of regional partners in moving the negotiations forward.

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Expressing optimism about the outcome, Sharif described the proposed agreement as a historic opportunity that could provide a strong foundation for long-term peace and stability in the region.