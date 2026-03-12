US-Iran-Israel War: PM Modi Speaks To Iran President Pezeshkian, Discusses 'Serious Situation In The Region'

PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian, Discusses 'Serious Situation In The Region' | X

New Delhi, March 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss the "serious situation in the region" amid rising tensions. He also said that the safety and security of Indian nationals in India's top priority.

In a post on social media, PM Modi said he expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives. He also highlighted the damage caused to civilian infrastructure due to the ongoing conflict.

Concern Over Safety of Indian Nationals

The Prime Minister said that the safety and security of Indian citizens remains a top priority for the government. He also stressed the importance of ensuring smooth and uninterrupted transit of goods and energy supplies.

Call for Dialogue and Diplomacy

During the conversation, PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to peace and stability in the region. He also urged all sides to resolve the situation through dialogue and diplomacy.

India has been closely monitoring developments in the region as tensions continue to escalate, with the government focusing on protecting its citizens and maintaining stability.

PM Narendra Modi's Social Media Post

