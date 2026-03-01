PM Narendra Modi Speaks To President Al Nahyan, Condemns Iran Attacks On UAE And Expresses Solidarity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the airport in New Delhi | X/@narendramodi

New Delhi, March 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he spoke with the President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan following the recent attacks on the Gulf nation. UAE is facing missile and drone attacks from Iran after death of their Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in US-Israel airstrike on Saturday.

In a post on his official social media account, PM Modi strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and expressed condolences over the loss of lives. He said India stands firmly in solidarity with the UAE during this difficult time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also thanked Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for taking care of the large Indian community living in the UAE. Thousands of Indians live and work in the country.

Modi said India supports de-escalation and called for regional peace, security and stability amid rising tensions in the region.

Spoke with President of the UAE, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and condoled the loss of lives in these attacks. India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times. Thanked him for taking care of the Indian community living in the UAE. We support de-escalation, regional peace, security and stability.