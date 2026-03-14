US-Iran-Israel War: IndiGo To Operate 252 Weekly Flights To & From Middle East Till March 28 | Check Time, Route & Other Details Here | File Pic (Representation Image)

In view of the current situation in the Middle East, IndiGo on Saturday released a detailed schedule and said that it will be operating 252 weekly flights to and from several locations in the Middle East from March 15 to March 28.

According to the airline, it will start its regular 126 weekly flights to and from Saudi Arabia and 28 weekly flights to and from Oman. In addition to this, the carrier will run about 98 weekly flights between India and the UAE. IndiGo's flight is set to serve key Middle Eastern cities such as Muscat, Medina, Riyadh, and Jeddah, connecting them to major Indian cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kochi, Calicut, and Hyderabad.

Check Full Schedule Here

Abu Dhabi

6E 1401 - Mumbai (1600) – Abu Dhabi (1800)

6E 1402 - Abu Dhabi (1900) – Mumbai (0005 +1)

6E 1405 - Delhi (1540) – Abu Dhabi (1810)

6E 1406 - Abu Dhabi (1910) – Delhi (0020 +1)

Dubai

6E 1461 - Delhi (0740) – Dubai (1020)

6E 1462 Dubai (1120) – Delhi (1620)

6E 1463 Delhi (1530) – Dubai (1805)

6E 1464 Dubai (1910) – Delhi (2355)

6E 1455 Mumbai (0635) – Dubai (0825)

6E 1456 Dubai (0925) – Mumbai (1420)

6E 1451 Mumbai (0925) – Dubai (1115)

6E 1452 Dubai (1215) – Mumbai (1650)

6E 1453 Mumbai (1530) – Dubai (1720)

6E 1454 Dubai (1820) – Mumbai (2300)