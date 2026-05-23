US Envoy Sergio Gor Highlights Strength Of India-US Ties, Says Relationship Has 'Incredible Potential Ahead' | Video

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor | File Pic

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Saturday underscored the growing strength of India-US relations, describing the partnership as vital not only for both nations but also for global stability and prosperity.

Speaking during an event linked to the inauguration of a new US consular facility, Gor said the relationship between the two countries was on a “solid footing” and held immense promise for the future.

Emphasising the economic dimension of bilateral ties, Gor said Indian companies have demonstrated remarkable confidence in the United States by committing investments worth $20.5 billion to the American economy.

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“We are here because we believe that a strong America and a strong India are essential to the world,” Gor said. “When I see Indian companies committing 20 and a half billion dollars to the US economy, I am simply blown away. I see confidence in the American worker, confidence in the American economy, and confidence in the enduring promise of the American dream.”

The ambassador said the new facility reflects Washington’s confidence in India’s growth story and its commitment to strengthening people-to-people and business ties. He said the building will house consular operations alongside other embassy offices and serve as an important gateway for Indian innovators, entrepreneurs and professionals seeking opportunities in the United States.

Gor noted that such exchanges contribute significantly to economic growth in both countries and support the shared objective of increasing bilateral trade to $500 billion in the coming years.

Highlighting the importance of security and trust in sustaining strong international partnerships, he said consular officials play a critical role in assisting American citizens overseas through emergency services, passport support and other essential assistance.

Referring to the priorities of the Trump administration, Gor stressed that national security remains at the centre of decision-making. He said US officials work diligently to safeguard the integrity of the travel process through rigorous vetting and responsible screening measures.

“That approach protects our borders while preserving opportunities for legitimate travellers, investors and students who strengthen the US-India partnership,” he said.

The ambassador also expressed gratitude to the teams involved in the construction of the facility, including architects, officials from the US Department of State’s Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO), and numerous workers who contributed to the project.

Gor further revealed that he and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reflecting on the interaction, he said the discussions reaffirmed the strength of bilateral relations and the vast opportunities that lie ahead.

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“The Secretary and I just left a meeting with Prime Minister Modi, and I can attest that the relationship is on solid footing. There is an incredible potential ahead,” Gor remarked.

He added that continued high-level engagements between leaders and senior officials would remain crucial in unlocking the “limitless potential” of the India-US partnership, further deepening cooperation across trade, technology, investment, security and people-to-people exchanges.