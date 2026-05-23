Marco Rubio Holds Key Talks With PM Modi During First India Visit As Secretary Of State | ANI

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Sewa Teerth in New Delhi on May 23 as part of his four-day visit to India.

The hour-long meeting took place against the backdrop of deepening India-US ties and marked Rubio’s first trip to the country since taking office as Secretary of State. He had earlier visited India in his capacity as a US senator and member of congressional delegations.

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During his visit, Rubio is also expected to hold extensive discussions with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and participate in the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting in the national capital.

Earlier on Saturday, Rubio began his India tour in Kolkata, where he visited Mother House, the headquarters of Saint Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity. He was received at the airport by US Ambassador Sergio Gor before meeting officials of the charitable organisation.

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His arrival in Kolkata marked the first visit by a US Secretary of State to the city in 14 years and came shortly after West Bengal underwent a significant political shift with a BJP-led government taking office.

In a post on X, Gor, the US Ambassador to India, said, "Secretary Marco Rubio has landed in Kolkata. This is his first trip to India. Later today, we will call on Prime Minister @narendramodi in New Delhi. Trade, Technology, Defense, QUAD, and many other items to discuss and advance over the next few days!"

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Rubio became the first US secretary of state to visit Kolkata since Hillary Clinton travelled to the city in May 2012.