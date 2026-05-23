 US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Arrives In New Delhi To Reset Strained India–US Relations | Video
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HomeIndiaUS Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Arrives In New Delhi To Reset Strained India–US Relations | Video

US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Arrives In New Delhi To Reset Strained India–US Relations | Video

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in New Delhi on Saturday to reinforce strained India–US ties. He will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and attend a Quad foreign ministers meeting. He also visited Kolkata’s Missionaries of Charity before heading to Delhi.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, May 23, 2026, 01:42 PM IST
US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Arrives In New Delhi To Reset Strained India–US Relations | Video
US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Arrives In New Delhi To Reset Strained India–US Relations | Video | X / @ANI

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio landed in New Delhi on Saturday, aiming to repair bilateral ties that have been under strain since mid-last year.

The top US diplomat is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in addition to meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attending a Quad foreign ministers conclave in New Delhi.

The US Secretary of State reached Kolkata this morning and visited the Missionaries of Charity in the city before heading to the national capital.

Rubio is scheduled to meet PM Modi shortly. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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