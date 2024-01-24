US-Based Agency Shares Breathtaking Satellite View Of Ram Temple In Ayodhya

Planet Labs Inc.

Ayodhya, an ancient city immersed in history and culture, has once again gained prominence following the recent inauguration of the grand Ram Temple. A satellite image, captured by the US-based Planet Labs Inc., offers a stunning view of the city, highlighting the newly constructed temple at its core.

The consecration ceremony experienced an unprecedented surge in pilgrims over the past two days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ram Temple on Monday, and since then, the temple has opened its doors to the general public, resulting in a significant influx of devotees eager to witness Ram Lalla.

In response to the overwhelming crowd of devotees at the temple, authorities have implemented measures to ensure a seamless pilgrimage experience. The visiting hours for the temple have been extended until 10 pm, providing devotees with ample time to offer their respects. Furthermore, to efficiently manage the pilgrim flow, media access within the Ram Janmabhoomi complex has been restricted for the day.

ISRO had shared similar image

One day prior to the ceremony, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had also provided the nation with the inaugural view of the splendid Ram Temple from space using domestically developed satellites.

The satellite image reveals the 2.7-acre Ram Temple site, and an amplified view of the location is presented utilizing the Indian Remote Sensing series of satellites. The temple was photographed on December 16 of the previous year, approximately one month ago.