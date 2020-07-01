US backs India's ban on 59 Chinese apps, Pompeo says it will boost 'integrity and national security'

On Monday, the government released a lengthy list with 59 names of Chinese apps that will now be banned in India.

The list includes many popular sites, including apps such as TikTok, Shareit, UC Browser, Shein, Helo, Hago, Cam Scanner and others.

Earlier last month, there had been a clash at the Indo-China border in Galwan valley that had left 20 Indian soldiers dead and others injured. Since then, there has been many protests against Chinese goods and services as well as companies associated with the neighbouring country in any way.

Following India's ban on 59 Chinese apps including Tiktok, CEO of the video-sharing platform Kevin Mayer addressed the Indian employees in a statement that was posted on the company website.

"TikTok continues to and places the highest importance on user privacy and integrity," says Mayer, adding that the company will continue to support the Indian creator community.

The creator managers are reaching out to "top creators" to assure them of company's efforts.