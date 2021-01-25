UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application process begins to fill 249 vacancies - Here's how to apply on upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for 249 posts, on its official website.

The vacancies include Junior Technical Officer, Assistant Director, Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Forensic Medicine), and Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Public Health).

Last date

Candidates who want to take the exam can apply for the positions online at upsc.gov.in. The last date for applying is 11 February 2021.

Application Fee

General Category: Rs 25—it can be paid via any SBI branch or by using SBI's netbanking facility or via a visa/master credit/debit card.

SC/ST/PH/Women: No fee

To check the full notification, click here.