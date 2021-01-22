Can’t give extra attempt to UPSC aspirants: Centre to SC

New Delhi

The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court it is not keen on granting an extra attempt to civil services aspirants, who could not take the last attempt of the exam amid the on-going Covid-19 pandemic.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the Dept of Personnel and Training (DoPT) submitted before a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar, "We are not ready to give one more chance."

Raju sought time to file an affidavit, saying he received instructions only on Thursday night, informing the Centre is not willing to give an extra chance.

The bench, also comprising justices BR Gavai and Krishna Murari, scheduled the plea of a civil services aspirant Rachna Singh for further hearing on January 25. The bench asked the Centre to serve the affidavit to parties involved in the matter.