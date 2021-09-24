e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 07:18 PM IST

UPSC Civil Services exam 2021: Results out, Shubham Kumar tops; check merit list at upsc.gov.in

FPJ Web Desk
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the final result for the Civil Services (CSE) Main examination 2020. Shubham Kumar topped the civil service (main) exam followed by Jagrati Awasthi who has secured the second position and Ankita Jain (rank 3).

A total number of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment on the basis of written exam and personality test held in August-September, 2021. Meanwhile, the candidature of 151 candidates are provisional. Candidates can check merit list at upsc.gov.in.

Shubham Kumar topped the exams with securing first position. Kumar has graduated in B Tech (Civil Engineering) from IIT Bombay. Jagrati Awasthi is the topper among the women candidates securing an overall Second rank. She has graduated in B Tech (Electrical Engineering) from MANIT Bhopal.

The top 25 candidates comprise 13 men and 12 women. "The recommended candidates also include 25 persons with Benchmark Disability (07 Orthopedically Handicapped, 04 Visually Challenged, 10 Hearing Impaired & 04 Multiple Disabilities)", the commission said on Friday.


The recruitment examination is conducted annually in three stages named as preliminary, mains and interview to select candidates for administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

