Gudha's 'Red Diary' Raises Ruckus In Rajasthan Assembly

Screengrab of a video showing sacked Congress minister Rajendra Gudha holding the red diary. | ANI

Uproar and scuffle ensued in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Monday over the issue of sacked minister Rajendra Gudha's mysterious red diary. Gudha has been talking about the diary after his removal from the government.

The incident happened after opposition leader Rajendra Singh Rathore raised the issue of Gudha's sacking and the red diary. However, this was denied by the Speaker of the House CP Joshi.

Back and forth between Gudha and Joshi

Carrying a red-coloured diary with him, Gudha stood in front of Joshi's seat demanding that he be allowed to speak. Upon Joshi's direction to come to his chamber, the two were seen engaging in a back and forth for about five minutes. During this, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal began speaking when Gudha angrily marched towards him to put his mike down, and tear the papers in his hand. This was intervened by Congress MLA Rafiq Khan.

Meanwhile, other Congress MLAs surrounded Gudha and allegedly manhandled him. The incident went on for about nine minutes. Following this, the Speaker adjourned the House till 2 pm and security personnel took Gudha out of the House.

Motion to suspend Gudha

Later, Congress moved a motion to suspend Gudha for the remainder of the assembly, which was passed with voice vote amid an uproar. BJP MLA Madan Dilawar was also suspended for his alleged misconduct in the House.

Opposition leader Rathore said that Gudha had talked about the red diary. "I raised this issue in the House. If someone resigns or is sacked, they are given a chance to speak in the House, but he has not been given a chance to speak. The MLAs of the Congress with whom Gudha was associated for a long time, manhandled him. I have never seen such a scene before."

